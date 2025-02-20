New Delhi, February 20: Former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday said the new BJP government led by Rekha Gupta should provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to every woman in the national capital, a promise the saffron party made in the run-up to the February 5 assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks came soon after first-time BJP MLA Rekha Gupta on Thursday took charge as the ninth chief minister of Delhi, and asserted that every commitment made to the people by her party will be fulfilled by the new government.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi congratulated Gupta and her Cabinet, and said it is a matter of happiness for the women of Delhi that the city has got its fourth woman chief minister. "Before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders, and Gupta herself promised to the women of Delhi that Rs 2,500 would be sent to their accounts every month. The BJP said the scheme will be passed in its first Cabinet meeting, and the first installment will be sent on March 8," Atishi said.

Even the prime minister said that every woman in the capital should link her bank account to her mobile phone, so that they could get the message on March 8, the AAP MLA said. "The new (BJP) government was formed earlier today, and its first meeting will be held in the evening. I demand the BJP government to pass the scheme (in the meeting).

‘Deposit INR 2500 in Bank Accounts’

"The women of Delhi are waiting for a decision to be taken on this matter so that the first instalment is received on March 8 as promised. I hope the BJP and Gupta will fulfil their promise in today's Cabinet meeting," Atishi said. Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took oath as the chief minister of Delhi on Thursday afternoon at a grand ceremony held at the Ramlila Maidan. Soon after taking oath along with her council of ministers comprising six leaders, the chief minister went to the Delhi Secretariat where she met government officials and BJP leaders.