Meerut (UP), May 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man here has been arrested for displaying Pakistan flag as his WhatsApp display picture on Thursday, police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dilshad, a resident of Ruknpur village under the Bhawanpur police station limits.

Dilshad was taken into custody on Wednesday when local residents took up the matter with the police who were present in the village for a mock drill.

Bhawanpur Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said, "Upon inspection of the accused's mobile phone, it was discovered that his WhatsApp display picture featured the picture of a woman holding Pakistan flag. This reportedly created a tense atmosphere within the village."

Police said a case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. A blue-coloured mobile phone was seized from his possession.

