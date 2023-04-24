Ballia (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against a person for posting an objectionable photo and video of his former partner on social media, an official said here on Monday.

Bansdih Road Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kapoor Singh said acting on the complaint lodged by the 22-year-old woman, a case has been registered against a youth named Prem Yadav under the IT Act.

Also Read | Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Yadav and the woman were in a romantic relationship a few months ago. However, after their break up, the accused started uploading his ex-partner's private pictures and videos on social media, he said.

Efforts to nab him are on, Singh added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Anantnag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)