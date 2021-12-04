Muzaffarnagar, Dec 4 (PTI) A Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece, court officials said here on Saturday.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on the accused, Jitendra, convicting him under section 363, 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Suggests Minimum of 100 Sittings of Parliament per Year.

According to special POCSO lawyers Dinesh Sharma and Manmohan Verma, Jitendra had abducted his niece from a village under Charthwal Police Station on April 21, 2017.

He raped the girl keeping her captive in Meerut, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Agra, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)