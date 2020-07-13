Muzaffarnagar, Jul 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for sexually harassing a 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Chandenamal village under Thana Bhawan Police Station on Sunday.

A case was registered against the accused identified as Ankur, police said.

