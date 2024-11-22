Kaushambi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A local court in Kaushambi on Friday sentenced a man and his four sons to life imprisonment in a murder case.

District and Sessions Judge Anupam Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on each convict, District Government Advocate Someshwar Kumar Tiwari said.

On June 9, 2023, Kamta Prasad had filed a complaint to the police informing the police that his father Munna Lal was killed by Ramchandra and his sons -- Sanjay, Roopchand, Indraraj and Brijraj -- of the same village by hitting him with sticks and axe due to land dispute, Tiwari said.

When taken to the hospital for treatment, Munna Lal was declared dead by the doctors. A murder case was registered against five persons at Saini police station, he said.

Based on the evidence presented, the judge held Ramchandra and his sons guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Tiwari added.

