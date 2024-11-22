Delhi, November 22: State Bank of India (SBI) has opened applications for 169 Specialist Cadre Officer (Assistant Manager) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in between November 22 and December 12, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil): 42 posts Assistant Manager (Engineer- Electrical): 25 posts Assistant Manager (Engineer- Fire): 101 posts Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Candidates must review the detailed notification for educational qualifications and age limits. RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board Releases Hall Tickets for Assistant Loco Pilots Recruitment Exams, Know How To Download.

• All posts (except Fire): Online written test and interaction

• Engineer-Fire: Shortlisting and interaction

The online test, scheduled for January 2025, will consist of two papers:

1. General Aptitude: 90 minutes

2. Professional Knowledge: 45 minutes (no negative marking)

Final merit will be based on 70:30 weightage of the Professional Knowledge test (100 marks) and interview (25 marks). Latest Government Jobs Notifications: UIDAI Begins Recruitment Drive for 2 Positions, Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC: INR 750 SC/ST/PwBD: Exempted

Fees can be paid via debit/credit cards or internet banking. Admit cards will be available on the SBI website and sent via SMS and email.

How to Apply for SBI SCO Position

Visit the official website at bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings. Click the Apply Online Link after searching for "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS." Enter your details login information. Enter all of your personal information and attach all necessary documents. Only the Unreserved Category is eligible for the application fee, which must be paid. Candidates must confirm that they have entered accurate information in each application area before submitting their applications. Send in your application, then print it off for your records.

This recruitment drive offers an excellent opportunity for qualified candidates to join India’s largest bank. For further details, visit the official SBI website.

