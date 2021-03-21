Bareilly, Mar 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his three-year-old niece in 2019.

Special POCSO court Judge Anil Kumar Seth on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Gwala Prasad .

The incident took place on May 12, 2019, in the Fatehganj (East) police station area and the girl was three years old then, government advocate Harendra Pal Singh Rathore said on Sunday.

The girl's mother in her complaint to police had said on the day of the incident May 12, 2019, she heard her daughter's cries from inside her house, and on entering, she saw Prasad raping her, the advocate said.

The accused fled from the spot as soon as he saw the girl's mother. The girl was then admitted to a hospital in serious condition, Rathore said.

