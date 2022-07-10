Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh's father Vindhyachal Singh passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on Saturday evening. He was 90.

Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport, shared the news in a Facebook post.

"My father passed away during treatment at SGPGI. Tonight at 12, I will leave for Ganga Ghat in Chotka Rajpur, Buxar (Bihar) for the last rites," the minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences on the death of Vindhyachal Singh.

"My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear the loss," the CM tweeted.

BJP's state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal also condoled the death of the minister's father.

