Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Moradabad Municipal Corporation's 'Jatayu Van' has deployed HD drones for surveillance of the Kanwar routes to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the devotees.

The live feed of the drone camera is being sent to the integrated command control centre through 'Jatayu Van' for monitoring of the routes.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew's Return to Earth Begins Today After Historic ISS Mission.

The feed is also connected to the mobile phones of the officers for quick and effective coordination to ensure devotees do not face any challenges during the pilgrimage

Meanwhile, Moradabad Municipal Corporation is also setting up a huge Shiv Darbar with a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva to welcome all the Kanwar Yatris. Along with this, a special resting place, a Kanwar Yatra shed, has been made with a capacity of over 100 people.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 14, 2025: Adani Green Energy, Avenue Supermarts and BEML Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Moradabad Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel said, "The patchwork on routes to all the significant temples has started by Moradabad Municipal Corporation, and 80 per cent has already been completed... A huge Shiv Darbar with a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva has been made. Special places for resting - a Kanwar Yatra shed has been made with the capacity of over 100 people... Teams have been established for light poles and other works.

"... the Kanwar Yatra will be broadcast through cameras and VMD screens installed by the Municipal Corporation. We will test the operation Jatayu project, which is underway, and we will share the data collected through this with the district administration and the government as well... Overall, the cameras of Operation Jatayu, Nagar Nigam Moradabad and Smart City are working perfectly..." he said.

Uttar Pradesh police has also deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and Anti-Terror Squad to ensure the secure conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. Devotees across the country perform worship, fast and dedicate the pilgrimage to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)