Mumbai, July 14: The share market will reopen on Monday, July 14, for the trading day after ending on a declining note on Friday last week. As the market opens on the new week, traders and investors gear up for the trading session on June 14. Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN), Avenue Supermarts (NSE: DMART), DLF Limited (NSE: DLF), BEML (NSE: BEML), Glenmark Pharma (NSE: GLENMARK) and Sula Vineyards (NSE: SULA) are among the shares that may remain in focus on July 14.

On July 11, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty at 25,150. At close, the Sensex was down 689.81 points or 0.83% at 82,500.47, and the Nifty was down 205.40 points or 0.81% at 25,149.85. Scroll down to check the list of stocks to buy or sell on July 14. IREDA Share Price Today, July 11: Stock Falls Over 5% After 36% Drop in Q1 Profit, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, July 14

Adani Green Energy (NSE: ADANIGREEN)

Adani Green Energy announced the allotment of 1.08 crore equity shares to Ardour Investment Holding, following the partial conversion of convertible warrants previously issued on a preferential basis, the company said through a regulatory filing.

Avenue Supermarts (NSE: DMART)

Avenue Supermarts, which operates retail chain DMart, reported a standalone net profit of INR 830 crore in the first quarter of FY26. This was up just 2% from INR 812 crore posted in the previous year quarter. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 11, 2025: TCS, Hindustan Unilever, and Birla Corporation Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

DLF Limited (NSE: DLF)

DLF Limited achieved record sales collections in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and also noted a significant uptick in new sales bookings, the company's Chairman Rajiv Singh wrote in the annual report. “We continue to invest in capex for our new build-outs in Gurugram, Chennai, Delhi, and Goa,” Singh mentioned.

BEML (NSE: BEML)

BEML said that its board will consider on Monday, July 21, 2025, to evaluate a stock split, which involves subdividing its equity shares. The company did not specify the ratio for the stock split.

Glenmark Pharma (NSE: GLENMARK)

On July 11, the shares of Glenmark Pharma jumped 15% to hit a fresh 52-week high record. This comes after the company announced that its subsidiary has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement for its investigational asset ISB 2001 with New York-based AbbVie.

Sula Vineyards (NSE: SULA)

Sula Vineyards' revenue for the quarter ended June fell nearly 8% at INR 118.3 crore as compared to INR 128.4 crore in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data shared by the company on Friday through an exchange filing.

On July 11, the US stocks also ended in the red, reversing gains from the previous session, after President Donald Trump imposed a 35% tariff on Canada imports and warned of broader duties if retaliation followed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 279.13 points, or 0.63%, to close at 44,371.51. The S&P 500 fell 0.33% to 6,259.75, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22% to end at 20,585.53. The S&P 500 also posted a weekly loss.

