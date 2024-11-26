Haridwar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A man allegedly shot his wife and mother-in-law dead before ending his life in the Tehri displaced colony of Ranipur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar, police said.

The police recovered all three bodies inside the house. Police also found a revolver, and a baseball bat has also been found near the dead body.

The incident happened when a man named Rajiv Arora first attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a bat and then shot them dead with a revolver. The police have sent the Panchnama of the bodies for postmortem. The reasons for the murder and suicide are being investigated.

The police were informed about this by the tenants.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

