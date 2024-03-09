Greater Noida, March 9: As many as 76 students were admitted to hospital after they complained of food poisoning after having their meal in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida. According to the police, 76 students of Aryan Residency and Lloyd Hostel in the Knowledge Park police station area were admitted to the hospital. Maharashtra Food Poisoning: 200 Fall Ill After Consuming ‘Maha-Prasad’ at Religious Event in Buldhana; All Stable.

Over 70 Students in Greater Noida Hospitalised

More than 200 students from Aryan Residency, Knowledge Park 1, Greater Noida got admitted due to food poisoning in 1.Kailash Hospital-150+ students 2.Bakson Hospital- nearly 50 students 3.Gims Hospital - nearly 30-50 Please help the students @narendramodi @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/BYukMNnJVS — shathish kumar (@ShathishKumar18) March 9, 2024

"They are undergoing treatment and are out of danger," the police said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)