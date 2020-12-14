Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government plans to have a medical college in each of the 75 districts in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told potential investors based in the US.

Addressing an investment and tourism event organised under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Association of North America (UPANA) on Sunday night, Adityanath assured “every facility” to those who planned to invest in the state's development.

“We will provide them every facility. Uttar Pradesh will do everything possible to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat)," he said.

During the event held though video conference, the CM also highlighted the construction of new roads, development of tourism, opportunities in the food processing industry and the “one district, one product” programme in his state.

On healthcare, the CM said in 2017, when the BJP-led government came to power, there were just 12 medical colleges in the state. Thirty more are now being constructed and the government plans to have one in each of the 75 districts.

The government will soon introduce a new policy on this, according to a state government statement.

Adityanath said the state government is constructing Bundelkhand, Purvanchal and Ganga expressways, which will accelerate the pace of development.

“There are plans to develop industrial clusters along these expressways. This is a good opportunity for the private sector," the statement quoted him as saying.

He referred to religious sites like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Vrindavan. “The state has unlimited opportunities for the development of eco-tourism and is the best for spiritual tourism."

He recalled the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela in 2019 and said the government planned to convert such events into opportunities for the state.“We are also working on a plan to develop Ayodhya as the most beautiful city in the world," he said.

UPANA founder Rakesh Aggarwal said his organisation is keen to participate in the state's development. Many American entrepreneurs whose hometowns are in UP want to invest in industry in the state, he added.

Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York, said the state is on the path to development under Adityanath.

“A new story of industrial development is being written here. UP is a great choice for Indo-American investors," he said.

Rakesh Shrotria, founder of a pharmaceutical company who is from Sambhal, proposed setting up a pharma company and cancer hospital in UP, the statement said.

Anil Chopra, CEO of Petrotel Group of Companies who hails from Meerut, expressed his desire to invest Rs 5,000 crore in IT, education and solar and wind energy sectors.

Rajiv Aggarwal, who has already invested in Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly, described the law and order in the state and its industrial infrastructure policy as “investment-friendly”.

