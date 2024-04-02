Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday announced a reward on mafia don Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha Noori and Zainab Fatima the wife of his brother Ashraf, both accused in the Umesh Pal murder case that took place in February 2023 in Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj Commissionerate Police placed a reward of Rs 25,000 each on both of them.

A reward of Rs 50,000 has already been placed on Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, was killed on February 24 last year in a firing by one of Atiq's sons and henchmen in Prayagraj. Pal's two police guards were also killed on that day.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed was the main accused in the murder of Umesh Pal.

On April 15, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by assailants while the duo were interacting with media.

Atiq's son Azad Ahmed was also killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force on April 13, Shaista has been on the run ever since. (ANI)

