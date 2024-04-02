Ajay Nishad Quits BJP: Muzaffarpur MP Resigns From Primary Membership, Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls (Watch Video)

Ajay Nishad is likely to contest Muzaffarpur seat as a Congress candidate. Muzaffarpur has a sizable share of Nishad community. The voting in Muzaffarpur will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

News IANS| Apr 02, 2024 03:32 PM IST
Ajay Nishad Quits BJP: Muzaffarpur MP Resigns From Primary Membership, Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls (Watch Video)
Ajay Nishad Joins Congress (Photo Credit: ANI)

Patna, April 2: BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday and joined the Congress in Delhi. Ajay Nishad won the Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. However, this time the party did not give him the ticket from Muzaffarpur, and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad.

In a post on X, Ajay Nishad said: “Respected @JPNadda Ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.” Rahul Kaswan Quits BJP, Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

Ajay Nishad is likely to contest Muzaffarpur seat as a Congress candidate. Muzaffarpur has a sizable share of Nishad community. The voting in Muzaffarpur will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

Power of Holding Equity: Pediatric Surgeon in Chandigarh Discovers Grandfather’s Forgotten SBI Shares Bought for Rs 500 in 1994, Now Valued at Rs 3.75 Lakh

  • BYJU’s Layoffs: Embattled Edtech Company Starts Laying Off Hundreds of Employees Without Letting Them Serving Notice Period Amid Cash Crunch

