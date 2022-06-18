Noida, Jun 17 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday secured a three-day custody of a Chinese national, who was arrested earlier this week on charges of staying illegally in India, and his Indian girlfriend, officials said.

The police had sought a week-long custody of Chinese national Xue fei aka Kelay (36) and his Indian girlfriend Petekhrinuo (22), who hails from Nagaland, but a court in Surajpur granted them only three days' remand, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Telengana Govt Announces Rs 25 Lakh for Kin of Youth Killed in Railway Police Firing at Secunderabad Station.

Xue fei was staying at the Jaypee Greens society in Greater Noida with his Indian girlfriend since 2020 with no valid documents and an expired visa. The duo were arrested from a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday, according to officials.

The arrest of Xue fei and Petekhrinuo came after the arrest of two more Chinese nationals, who were residing with them in Greater Noida, but were caught at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar last Saturday while trying to cross over to the Himalayan nation, the officials said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Kills Mother For Not Giving Money to Buy New Clothes.

"The police have secured three days' custody of the Chinese national and his Indian friend. They are being questioned by the police as well as central probe agencies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Minakshi Katyayan told PTI, declining to comment further on the topic.

Meanwhile, police in Greater Noida continued to investigate possible links to a Chinese-style club that was being operated illegally and in a clandestine manner in the remote Gharbara village.

Police have recovered a currency note-counting machine and retrieved CCTV footage from the three-storey building that had luxury rooms, a bar and a restaurant among other facilities and had Chinese nationals living in India as majority patrons, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)