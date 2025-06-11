Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has used a creative social media post inspired by the recently released Hindi film "Housefull 5" to promote road safety and highlight the importance of wearing helmets.

The post has drawn appreciation from actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is part of the film's ensemble cast.

On June 9, UP Police shared a graphic on their official X account, mimicking Housefull 5's distinctive double climax format. The police post offered two contrasting visuals as "climax choices" for two-wheeler riders, one showing a man wearing a helmet (labelled as "Option 5A") and another showing the same man with a head injury and bandage, having not worn a helmet (labelled as "Option 5B").

The caption cleverly read: "Book your climax wisely".

The post quickly gained traction on social media, clocking over 1.32 lakh views, 1,200 likes, and around 650 retweets within 24 hours.

Joining the chorus of appreciation, "Housefull 5" actor Riteish Deshmukh quote-tweeted the post and commented: "Be Responsible '? Make the right choice. @Uppolice #RoadSafety #Helmet"

The state police headquarters on Tuesday confirmed that the post was issued on the instructions of Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna as part of an ongoing campaign to increase public awareness on road safety through engaging digital content.

In a press statement, UP Police said, "The post was created to encourage helmet usage in a relatable and entertaining manner. Using pop culture references helps connect better with the public, especially youth. Our aim is to ensure safety messages are seen, understood, and followed."

The department added that it has consistently used creative campaigns to spread awareness on important civic and traffic issues. In the past, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Disha Patani, Emraan Hashmi, and Ali Fazal have also engaged with UP Police's social media posts.

Housefull 5, the latest installment of the popular comedy franchise, features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. The film has generated buzz for offering two alternate endings, giving audiences a choice in how the story concludes -- an idea the police cleverly repurposed for their road safety campaign.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states recording most number of road accidents, injuries and fatalities. So far this year, over 7,700 road users have lost their lives in road crashes in the state, according to an official data accessed by PTI.

