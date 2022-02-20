Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): As the voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began on Sunday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed in various polling booths have been seen helping elderly and differently-abled voters.

The visuals came from Fatehgarh, Hathras and Hamirpur where ITBP personnel have seen helping elderly and differently-abled voters to reach them in polling booths.

ITBP personnel deployed in Lalitpur, Jalaun and Mahoba were also seen assisting people.

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday.

Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday. Voting has started at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

