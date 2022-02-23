Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Raebareli Sadar seat, Aditi Singh cast her vote at a polling booth in Lalpur Chauhan, Raebareli on Wednesday.

"I want people to vote and make the voting percentage high. Congress is nowhere in the race," Singh told the media persons.

Aditi Singh had won the Raebareli Sadar seat as a Congress candidate in 2017. She switched sides and was fielded by the BJP from the same seat for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

Besides UP, polling for assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand has recently concluded. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

