Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among star campaigners for second phase in UP polls

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday released the list of star campaigners for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on February 14.

The list of 30 leaders of Congress campaigners includes the names of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Sachin Pilot.

The other leaders on the list include Salman Khurshid, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Raj Babbar, Rajiv Shukla, Ashok Gehlot, Varsha Gaikwad, Kanhaiya Kumar, Praniti Shinde, and others.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

