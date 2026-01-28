Mumbai, January 28: The sudden and tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday has sent shockwaves through the state's political landscape. As Maharashtra prepares for his final rites in Baramati on January 29, a profound sense of uncertainty has gripped the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Beyond the immediate mourning, the state now faces a critical question: who will claim the formidable political legacy of the man known as ‘Dada,’ and what does his absence mean for the future of the party he helped build and eventually split?

The Political Legacy of the NCP

Since its inception in 1999, the Nationalist Congress Party has been a cornerstone of Maharashtra’s cooperative and agrarian politics. Founded by Sharad Pawar after his break from the Indian National Congress, the NCP’s legacy is deeply rooted in the "Maratha" heartland, controlling sugar cooperatives, district banks, and educational institutions. Ajit Pawar was central to this legacy. While Sharad Pawar was the national face and strategist, Ajit was the party’s powerhouse on the ground. He was known for his administrative grit, direct communication style, and an unparalleled command over the party’s grassroots machinery. His legacy is one of high-efficiency governance and a deep-seated influence over Western Maharashtra’s rural economy. Maharashtra School Holiday January 28-30: All Schools To Remain Closed for 3 Days As State Mourns Ajit Pawar’s Death.

The Leadership Vacuum

The most pressing concern is the leadership of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Historically, political legacies in Maharashtra often follow family lines, but the path forward here is unclear. Ajit Pawar’s sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, have yet to establish themselves as political successors. Parth Pawar, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Maval, has recently been embroiled in controversies regarding land deals. His younger brother, Jay, has largely remained focused on business and social enterprises rather than active politics. In the absence of a clear heir-apparent within his immediate family, the focus shifts back to the wider Pawar clan. Analysts suggest that figures like Rohit Pawar—a grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar—may see their influence grow, though he remains firmly aligned with the senior Pawar’s faction.

A Crossroads for the NCP

The future of the NCP now hinges on whether the two warring factions—one led by Sharad Pawar and the other formerly led by Ajit—will reconcile. Before the accident, there were subtle signs of a "thaw" between the groups. The factions had recently collaborated in civic polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to prevent the division of votes, leading many to speculate about an eventual merger. Without Ajit Pawar’s assertive leadership, his faction faces the risk of fragmentation. Many MLAs who joined Ajit did so because of his personal clout and ability to deliver administrative results. Without him, there is a strong possibility that these legislators may look to return to the Sharad Pawar fold or even gravitate toward the BJP to secure their political futures. What Sharad Pawar Said in His 1st Reaction on Ajit Pawar’s Death in Plane Crash.

The Path Ahead

The NCP stands at a definitive turning point. If the party fails to unite under a single banner, it risks losing its status as a dominant regional force in an increasingly polarized Maharashtra. For the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), the challenge is to reclaim the "Pawar Bastion" and integrate the cadres left behind by Ajit. For the state, the loss of its most prominent "administrator-politician" marks the end of a specific style of governance that balanced tough decision-making with grassroots connectivity. The coming months will determine if the NCP can transition from a personality-driven entity into a lasting institutional force.

