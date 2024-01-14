Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), January 14 (ANI): The 'Prakatya Mahotsav' of Lord Shri Ram lalla was celebrated in Ayodhya with great fanfare on Sunday.

On Paush Shukla Tritiya 1949, Ram lalla arrived in the sanctum sanctorum in physical form. Since then, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Seva Samiti has celebrated the 'Prakatya Mahotsav' of Lord Ram Lalla.

"The 'Prakatya Mahotsav' festival is being celebrated every year since 1949," Dr Ram Vilas Das Vedanti, a religious leader and former MP, told ANI.

However, in 1992, it was banned due to legal hurdles, but once again, the Ram Mandir Trust revived this practice.

In today's procession, Vinay Katiyar MP and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, along with thousands of their supporters, participated in the Ram Lalla Prakat Utsav procession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd, Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, said on Sunday.

"Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, will witness Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha. We have invited the Korean Queen as well, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj," Swami Vigyananand said while speaking to ANI.

The countries that have been invited include Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Botswana, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Dominica, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies, Uganda, UK, USA, Vietnam, and Zambia.

The country heads will attend the Ram Temple event, according to VHP Joint General Secretary Swami Vigyananand, who handles the organization's international affairs. (ANI)

