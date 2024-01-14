Thiruvallur, January 14: Five people were injured after two cargo vehicles collided on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Tiruttani on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident till the filing of this report. Further information is awaited. Chennai Road Accident: One Killed After Two Trucks Collide, Catch Fire on Trichy National Highway in Chengalpattu (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)