Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh Chief, Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday stated that the preparations for the grand oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been made. The ceremony will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

Singh said, "Thousands of party workers from across the state will be present at the grand ceremony. 'Swachhata Abhiyan' will be held in all the temples in the morning across the state followed by 'puja' for the welfare of the state."

Singh also congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Uttarakhand.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

