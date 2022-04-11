Shahjahanpur/Ballia (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Journalists took out a protest march in Shahjahanpur and resorted to a relay fast in Ballia against the arrest of three scribes in connection with the Class 12 English exam paper leak case.

The Class 12 exam of the Uttar Pradesh school board was cancelled in 24 districts after the question paper was leaked last month.

Three journalists Ajit Kumar Ojha, Digvijay Singh and Manoj Gupta were arrested in connection with the case though police have not yet been able to specify their role.

In Shahjahanpur, hundreds of scribes under the banner of the Rural Journalists' Association gathered at Gandhi Bhawan and marched up to the collectorate.

They handed a memorandum addressed to the governor to Additional District Magistrate Ramsewak Dwivedi.

The district president of the Rural Journalists' Association, Rajiv Sharma, said through the memorandum they demanded the immediate withdrawal of cases against the arrested scribes, probe into the role of the Ballia DM and the SP as well as a judicial inquiry into the entire matter.

The journalists also met officiating Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar and sought his help in resolving their problems at the local level, Sharma added.

In Ballia, journalists started a relay fast on Monday.

Under the banner of the Ballia Sanyukt Patrakar Sangharsh Samiti, they started the relay fast on the collectorate premises.

Karuna Sindhu Singh, a member of the Samiti, said the relay fast will continue till the suspension of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

