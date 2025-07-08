UP DGP, Chief Secretary and officials of Haryana in meeting on Kanwar Yatra (Photo/ANI)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh administration held an interstate meeting with Haryana officials on Tuesday in a major step to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra. The administration launched QR codes to enhance transparency and accountability at food stalls and dhabas on the Kanwar route.

The meeting was attended by the UP Director General of Police, Chief Secretary, and top officers from both states to coordinate efforts for smooth and secure conduct of the pilgrimage.

As part of the safety drive, the Food and Logistics Department inspected several shops and food outlets along the Faizabad Road route in Lucknow. Officials destroyed expired food products on the spot and warned vendors against selling substandard items.

Pilgrims will now be able to scan the codes and give feedback on food quality using a mobile application.

A large number of Kanwariyas travel through Faizabad Road in Lucknow to perform Jalabhishek at temples in Ayodhya, making the route one of the busiest during the Yatra. In light of this, authorities have implemented strict food safety measures.

According to officials, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department directed all districts to ensure that every food outlet operating on the Kanwar Yatra route holds a valid license or registration. These outlets were instructed to display their registration certificates and Food Safety Display (FSD) Boards prominently for public visibility.

"Expired and unsafe food items found during inspections were destroyed immediately to ensure that no harmful products are served to devotees," the official said.

The administration also announced that random checks will continue throughout the Yatra period to ensure compliance with safety regulations and that food and water served to pilgrims remain hygienic and safe.

A day earlier, CM Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. He conducted a comprehensive aerial survey of the entire Yatra route from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Bijnor.

During the inspection, he issued clear and strict instructions to officials to ensure seamless arrangements, security of devotees, and full respect for their religious sentiments.

The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on maintaining the sanctity of the pilgrimage, ensuring that the faith and enthusiasm of lakhs of devotees remain undisturbed. He directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards those attempting to defile food items or engage in similar disrespectful acts. (ANI)

