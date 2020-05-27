India News | UP Received 1337 Trains Carrying Migrants from Various States: UP Govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Gorakhpur has become the first district in the country to receive more than 200 trains, by which over 2 lakh migrant workers have returned, amid the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown. While 1337 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh carrying migrants from various states.

"1337 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh carrying migrants from various states. Gorakhpur is the first district in the country where more than 200 trains have arrived and it has received 2,00,077 passengers so far. While 89 trains have reached Lucknow," said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi at the press briefing on Wednesday.

The Railways has been running the Shramik special trains after the Centre granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Earlier, the State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad had said there are 2790 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 3,855 patients have been cured and discharged so far after receiving treatment in the state.

"In the last 24 hours, 277 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 2,790 active cases in the state, 3,855 people have been cured/discharged till date. The death toll stands at 178," Prasad had said. (ANI)

