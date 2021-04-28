Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi on Wednesday said that the state received a record supply of 321 MT of medical oxygen on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said, "I am happy to inform that yesterday UP received a record supply of oxygen of 321 MT. So much oxygen has not been supplied before. It was directly supplied to hospitals and refillers. It included private and government hospitals and medical colleges of the state. We supplied around 600 MT of medical oxygen."

"The Indian government has given the maximum allotment of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh. It is more than 850 MT of oxygen," he added.

Talking about the "oxygen monitoring system" that was set up in the state on April 24, Awasthi said, "An automatic system like this has been started for the first time by any state. Even the Indian government applauded this initiative."

"Officers from Food Safety and Drug Administration, Transport Department, Medical Department, Medical Education Department, Home Department, and Police Department are working together on the new control room set up," he added.

The Additional Chief Secretary also informed that the government has provided 5 big oxygen tankers to the state.

"We have been provided with five new big tankers on Tuesday. The capacity of each is about 70 MT. These have landed at Bengal's air force base and will be brought by train," said Awasthi.

"All the movement of oxygen tankers across the state is being done with police escorts to avoid any delays," he said further.

Uttar Pradesh has 3,06,458 active COVID-19 cases while 11,678 have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. (ANI)

