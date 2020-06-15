India News | UP Records 476 New Coronavirus Cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 476 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 14,091, said the state health department.

The department informed that there are 5,064 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Also Read | Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident.

"Uttar Pradesh records 476 fresh cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases to 14,091. A total of 18 deaths reported today, taking the toll to 417. Number of active cases stand at 5,064," the department said.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, including 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)