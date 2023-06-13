Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under severe heat on Tuesday with almost all the divisions of the state recording a high of more than 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The MeT issued a heatwave warning for 22 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli and Varanasi for Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours, most of the divisions recorded above normal maximum temperature, Mohammad Danish, a scientist at Meteorological Center Lucknow, said.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state with the mercury soaring to 45.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin issued by the MeT.

The maximum temperature in Prayagraj was 45.1 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 44.1 degrees Celsius and Agra 43.8 degrees Celsius. Varanasi and Hamirpur recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury touched 42.6 degrees in Bhadohi and Fatehpur.

Several districts including Agra, Aligarh, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut and Moradabad recorded a night temperature that was above normal, the bulletin added.

According to the weather report, intense heat is likely to prevail in the state for the next three days, followed by a slight drop in the temperature in some areas.

