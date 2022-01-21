Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 18,554 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Lucknow (3,643) followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,684) and Ghaziabad (1,456).

Also Read | Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Sign MoU on Plan to Revive Saraswati River.

According to the state health department, Uttar Pradesh has 97,329 active cases of COVID-19.

A total of 19,328 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 17,80,128.

Also Read | Darjeeling Zoo Restocks Two Pairs of Endangered Red Pandas in Singalila National Park (See Pics).

The new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 23,000.

India saw 3,17,532 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)