Ballia (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) An RPF jawan has been suspended after he was seen pressing the neck of a sleeping child with his foot near a railway station here, officials said on Sunday.

The video which showed the jawan misbehaving with the child near the main gate of the Belthara Road Railway Station railway station went viral on social media.

"Taking note of the video, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, Balendu Singh, has been suspended," Ramesh Chandra Meena, In-charge, RPF Azamgarh, said.

