India News | UP: RSS Workers Distribute Free Food Packets, Water Bottles to Poor Migrants at Moradabad Railway Station

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members who were gathered at Moradabad Railway Station on Tuesday were seen preparing food at the platforms for the poor migrant labourers returning homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The RSS members were seen distributing the food packets and also water bottles to the needy passengers.

"Today, we have distributed water bottles and food to as many as 10,000 poor migrant passengers. We will run this kitchen till May 31. Our target is to provide food to 10,000 to 12,000 people every day. There are 400 RSS workers who are involved in this service," said Pawan Jain, head of the publicity department, RSS, while speaking to ANI.

Notably, while preparing the food and packaging it, the RSS members were seen abiding by the social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus. They have also covered their faces with masks. (ANI)

