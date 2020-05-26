India News | RJ-LOCKDOWN-AMENDMENTS  Rajasthan Eases Lockdown Norms, Allows Taxis, Auto Rickshaws to Operate in Red Zones

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to allow taxis and auto rickshaws to operate in the red zones of the state.

The state government has also lifted the ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products while making it clear that spitting in public is still a punishable offence.

Also Read | Greater Noida Man Beats Up Chinese Woman for Fostering Stray Dog That Bit His Canine.

Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.

Public parks in red zones will also be open from 7 am to 6.45 pm.

Also Read | DDMA Directs DMs to Appoint SDM level Officer as Nodal officer to Facilitate Home Isolated Persons: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

These activities are already permitted in orange and green zones of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)