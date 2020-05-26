Group Admins of WhatsApp and Other Social Media Platforms to Be Held Responsible for Circulating Fake News on COVID-19, Says Mumbai Police

Fake News on Social Media (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, May 26: The Mumbai Police on Monday came down heavily on social media users over spreading misinformation and creating panic by circulating fake news related to COVID-19. To stop the spread of such rumours, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory warning all social media-users of strict action if they disseminate fake news, misinformation on any platform including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok among others. According to the order, all persons designated as admin on messaging and social media platforms shall be held responsible for any such information being disseminated in a group administered by them.

An official of the Mumbai Police was quoted in reports saying that the order has come into effect from Monday, May 25. He added saying that the violators will be booked under section 188 of IPC for disobedience to official order. The Mumbai Police advisory said such fake news can cause panic among people, and incite mistrust towards government functionaries trying to control the coronavirus outbreak. Paramilitary & Army Called in Mumbai to Enforce Strict Lockdown? Mumbai Police Busts Fake News.

The order stated that it is mandatory for administrators on social media to report to the police any derogatory, malicious, incorrect content posted on their group. Fear and panic gripped people of Maharashtra amid to the rising number of coronavirus cases, especially in Mumbai.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, social media has been flooded with incorrect content in the form of messages, videos, images or memes. The spread of such fake information has been widely circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms, triggering fear in people. The Mumbai Police has therefore, taken the decision to ensure there is no danger to human health or safety or threat to public order.