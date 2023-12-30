Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): As the grand preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya entered the final stages, sand artist Rupesh Singh created charming sand figures depicting the inauguration of the Ayodhya railway station and airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sand artist, who arrived from Banaras to Ayodhya, sculpted figures of Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Pet American XL Bully Rips Off Man’s Genitals in Derbyshire.

He also beautifully created the figures of the Hindu deities Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman with the caption 'Ayodhya Mai Abhinandan'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal 'Slaps' Man Demanding Compensation After Family Member's Death in Road Accident in Bhagalpur District (Watch Video).

Addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said the whole world is eagerly waiting for January 22.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said.

Before addressing the public meeting, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly-built Ayodhya Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.

He also unveiled multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state.

The Prime Minister noted that the airport has been inaugurated and other development works unveiled on a date that coincides with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisting the flag in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands "to announce India's freedom."

The Prime Minister said the government is working to boost infrastructure in Ayodhya and the city will give direction to development not only in the Awadh region but throughout Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)