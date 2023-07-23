Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has expressed its commitment to securing the first position for the third consecutive time in the PMAY-Urban Beneficiaries Awards 2023.

This is in line with the Central Government’s plan to launch the PMAY-Urban Beneficiaries Awards 2023 and the PMAY (U) State Awards for Scheme Implementation on the completion of 8 years of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban. For this purpose, necessary directions have also been given to the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) by the Yogi government, said officials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Gujarat on July 27 and 28, to Inaugurate Hirasar Airport in Rajkot.

In this sequence, SUDA has also issued SOP by constituting a committee at the municipal level. Uttar Pradesh has been winning these awards for two consecutive times and is set to make a hat-trick by winning the award for the third time in a row, stated a government release.

Anil Kumar, the Mission Director of the State Urban Development Authority (SUDA) stated that on the completion of eight years of PMAY-U (2015-2021), the third phase of Beneficiaries Awards 2023 and PMAY (U) State Awards for Scheme Implementation is being organized.

Also Read | Snake Attack in Odisha: Three Students Die After Being Bitten by Reptiles at Hostel in Keonjhar.

The objective is to recognize the active participation of PMAY-U beneficiaries across the country and identify the progress of the scheme in the state. The Central Government has set the deadline for applications from 25th June to 31st December. It is noteworthy that the Government of India had awarded Uttar Pradesh with the first prize in the category of states that performed exceptionally well in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards in 2019 and 2022.

In 2019, Mirzapur Nagar Palika Parishad received the first prize in the Nagar Palika Parishad category, Malihabad Nagar Panchayat, Lucknow, received the first prize, and Haripur Nagar Panchayat, Sant Kabir Nagar, received the third prize. Similarly, in 2021, Agra Nagar Nigam received the first prize in the Nagar Nigam category, Bhadohi Nagar Palika Parishad received the second prize in the Nagar Palika Parishad category, and Kirauli Nagar Panchayat received the second prize in the Nagar Panchayat category.

The Mission Director of SUDA mentioned that the department has set two parameters to assess the awards in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of securing the first position in the PMAY-Urban awards.

Two cities that excel in these parameters until the date specified by the Central Government will be recognized as the Best Achiever and Best Performer, respectively.

The Best Performer will be awarded based on their performance until that particular month, while the Best Achiever will be awarded based on their exceptional performance in the first month in relation to the set parameters.

Additionally, instructions have been given to form teams at the municipal level to address pending projects. These teams will be regularly reviewed based on the set objectives, with a focus on 100 percent completion of projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)