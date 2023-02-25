Noida, Feb 25 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was found dead at his home in Greater Noida in a suspected suicide case, a day after he was taken by police for "inquiry" in a robbery case related to his brother.

The police on Saturday denied the teenager's death was connected to his questioning but said that two officials have been suspended and a departmental probe launched into the matter.

The boy, a resident of Ilahbans village, was found hanging inside the room of his house on Thursday, his relatives said, claiming that he was "picked up" by the local police on Wednesday and beaten during inquiry after which he was deeply depressed.

According to a police officer, the teenager was taken to the local police post for inquiry into a robbery case in which his absconding elder brother is an accused.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan on Saturday termed the episode as "unfortunate" but denied the charges against the police.

"After the inquiry, the boy was handed over to his family after due legal procedures and no such claim of injury featured then. Also, the post-mortem report showed death by hanging and no mention of injuries," Khan told PTI.

"However, considering the sensitivity of the matter, two local police officials have been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated to ascertain facts in the case," the officer said.

Further action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry, he added.

