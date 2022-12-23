Lucknow Dec 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will hold roadshows in the states to attract domestic industrial groups for its Global Investors Summit to be held next year, according to an official release.

The state government recently sent a group of ministers on a global tour to invite foreign investors for the summit and seek investment in the state.

The release said that investment commitments of Rs 7.12 lakh crore, including of Rs 4 lakh crore from the UK and the US alone, have been received ahead the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

After the return of the group from global tour, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has directed holding road shows in different states of the country for inviting investors of the country, the release said on Friday.

The chief minister reviewed the preparations for organizing the Global Investors Summit with the cabinet members and senior officials on Thursday.

A new team should be formed for road shows to be held within the country. Independent charge ministers and ministers of state should be included in this.

Roadshows to be held within the country should be completed by January 15, the statement said quoting the Chief Minister.

"Industrial groups already investing in Uttar Pradesh are our brand ambassadors. We should share their good experiences with other investors," he said.

All the groups that had returned from foreign tours presented detailed reports of their tours to the chief minister in the review meeting. They expressed the need to continue the global tour of Uttar Pradesh team for industrial investment and informed about the expectations of the investors.

Investors Roadshows were organized in 21 cities of 16 countries ahead of the proposed Global Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 10 to 12, 2023, the statement said.

Before the Global Investors Summit, the action plan to invite investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh has got tremendous success, the release said.

The roadshows in 16 countries have paved the way for the investment of more than Rs 7.12 lakh crores so far, it stated.

Investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore have been received from the United Kingdom, the US alone, it added.

