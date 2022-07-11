Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Moradabad Police on Sunday busted an illegal international telephone exchange and arrested two people for operating the fake telephone exchange.

The fake telephone exchange operator was converting international calls to local calls.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Denied Alcohol, Three Men Shoot Dead Couple in Jashpur; Accused Absconding.

The accused used to convert VoIP calls into GSM calls through SIM boxes.

"Moradabad police caught fake telephone exchange operator who were converting international calls to local calls Two people were arrested for operating telephone exchange. The accused used to convert VoIP calls into GSM calls through SIM boxes," said Moradabad Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauria.

Also Read | Amarnath Clouburst: 37 Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Still Missing in Amarnath Tragedy, 84 People Safe.

The accused used to convert international calls into local calls for Indians living in Saudi Arabia.

Around 550 sim cards and Rs 63,000 were recovered from the accused.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Kaleem and his brother Mohammad Mehraj.

"They used to do this for Indians living in Saudi Arabia. With this, they were defrauding the government. Around 550 sim cards and Rs 63,000 were recovered from the accused. A person from Saudi Arabia operating the fake telephone exchange used to send money to the accused," the Moradabad SP added.

Arrested Mohammad Kaleem said that in March 2022 he had gone to Saudi Arabia where a man taught him how to earn money by converting international calls into local calls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)