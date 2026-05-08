India News | UP: Two Wanted Criminals Arrested After Encounter with Sikandrabad Police

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): In an encounter with the Sikandrabad Police Station police and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, two wanted criminals were arrested in an injured condition after retaliatory firing by the police.

Officials recovered an illegal pistol, a country-made firearm, live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the incident. The accused were taken into custody and shifted for medical treatment under police security.

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Sharing details of the operation, Circle officer Prakhar Pandey said the accused opened fire on the police team during checking, following which the police retaliated in self-defence and successfully apprehended both criminals.

"During a late-night encounter, Sikandrabad police and SWAT police were checking suspicious people and vehicles near the Gulaothi underpass. At that time, two people on a motorcycle saw the police check and started turning back. When the police signalled them to stop, they fled even faster towards Bhadaura Road. The police chased them. Seeing themselves surrounded, one of the motorcycle riders opened fire on the police party with the intention of killing them. In self-defence retaliatory firing, both motorcycle riders were hit in the leg."

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He also said that the arrested accused have been identified as Yash and Gagan, both residents of the Sikandrabad Police Station area, and were allegedly involved in the firing incident at Captain Hotel and Restaurant on May 6, along with their associates Prince and Priyanshu.

"During initial questioning, they were identified as Yash and Gagan, residents of the Sikandrabad police station area. It is noteworthy that these people were involved in the firing incident at the Captain Hotel and Restaurant in the Sikandrabad area on the 6th. Their two other associates, Prince and Priyanshu, were also involved in that incident. A motorcycle without a number plate, a pistol, live cartridges, and empty shells were recovered from the scene. The injured have been sent to the hospital for primary treatment," police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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