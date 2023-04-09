Lucknow, April 9: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Sunday announced to hold urban local body polls in the state in two phases, on May 4 and 11.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar issued the notification for the elections. "The voting for the urban local body polls will be held on May 4 and 11," he told reporters here. Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav 2023: AAP Unveils UP Urban Local Body Poll Plan; Promises to Waive Water Tax, Halve House Tax.

Model code of conduct across the state has come into force after the issuance of the election notification. The Supreme Court on March 27 had paved the way for holding the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh as it allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in this regard in two days with an OBC quota in terms of a report of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission. UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Accepts Report on OBC Reservation in Urban Body Polls.

The elections will witness the political parties, including the ruling BJP and principal opposition Samajwadi Party, trying to strengthen themselves ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The politically crucial state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

