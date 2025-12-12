Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): The winter session of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on December 19th and conclude on December 24, 2025.

The winter session notification was issued on Friday.

The session will convene on December 19th at 11 am. On the first day, deceased members will be honoured. The session will continue until December 24th.

The session is also expected to discuss and debate prevalent issues, such as SIR, the privatisation of the power sector, and other matters, between the opposition and the treasury bench.

Meanwhile, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Varanasi today to discuss and review the law and order situation along with development schemes with his officers. In Jaunpur, he will also pay tribute to the father of Uttar Pradesh minister Girish Chandra Yadav before returning. Around 12:30, the UP CM will arrive in Varanasi and begin his meeting to fulfil his promise of "Developed Uttar Pradesh - Independent Uttar Pradesh".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister inspected two 'rain basera' in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets to residents. He directed panchayats and local bodies to arrange a bonfire for the needy.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Coldwave has begun. Keeping this in mind, adequate funds have been allocated to ensure that 'rain basera' across the state operate at full capacity, and that every tehsil and local body can provide woollen clothes and blankets to the needy. All local bodies and panchayats have been directed to provide bonfires for the needy as needed. I received the opportunity to inspect two 'rain basera' in Gorakhpur and distribute blankets among them. In Gorakhpur alone, 14 'rain basera' are being operated by Nagar Nigam. 700-1000 needy people can take shelter in these." (ANI)

