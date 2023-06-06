Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of milk development and milk production as per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Nand Baba Milk Mission was launched on Tuesday at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, an official statement said.

The Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility of selling their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot To Announce New Party? Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Refutes Rumours, Says Talks of Rajasthan Congress Leader Floating New Party Mere Speculation.

Cabinet Minister, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Dharampal Singh inaugurated the Nand Baba Milk Mission office at Kisan Bazar, Vibhuti Khand Gomtinagar, the 'Dairy Development Portal' and also unveiled the logo of Nand Baba Mission.

Speaking at the programme, the Dairy Development Minister said, "The department is making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the state, to provide remunerative prices to the farmers for their milk and to strengthen the agro-based infrastructure."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Two Minor Siblings Found Dead Inside Box At Their House in Jamia Nagar; Accidental Asphyxiation Suspected.

He said that under this mission, it is proposed to form Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (Dairy FPO) in order to facilitate sale of milk in producers' villages itself. In the financial year 2023-24, there is a plan to set up 5 Dairy Farmer Producer Organizations (Dairy FPOs) in 5 districts of the state as a pilot project, in which women will also play a major role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)