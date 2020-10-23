New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the civil services preliminary examination on Friday, an official statement said.

The results of the exam held on October 4 can be seen on the UPSC website -- www.upsc.gov.in.

Also Read | JNU Professor Attacked by Miscreant at Her Residence in Gurugram, Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Looted.

The civil services examination is held annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

All the successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination, 2020, the UPSC said in a statement.

Also Read | India’s Data Protection Law Has Potential to Propel Digital Economy and Global Digital Trade, Says Facebook.

The form is available on https://upsconline.nic.in from October 28 to November 11 till 6:00 PM. Important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website, it said.

The civil services (main) examination, 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 8, 2021, it added.

The e-admit card along with the time table of the said examination will be uploaded on the commission's website for the eligible candidates around three-four weeks before the commencement of the examination, the UPSC statement said.

Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the commission at once, it said.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through civil services preliminary examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the commission's website -- https://upsc.gov.in -- only after the declaration of final result, it added.

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road here.

Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or on telephone numbers -- 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)