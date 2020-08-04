New Delhi, August 4: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services exam 2019 results on Tuesday. According to the official notification, Pradeep Singh has topped the exam, while Pratibha Verma is the topper among female candidates. The results can be checked online at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services 2019 Final Result Announced At upsc.gov.in, Pradeep Singh Tops; Check Full List Here.

Based on the result of the written test of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held by the UPSC in September last year and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-August 2020 the candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services Group "A" and Group "B".

Civil Services Examination, 2019 Toppers With Roll Numbers:

6303184 PRADEEP SINGH 0834194 JATIN KISHORE 6417779 PRATIBHA VERMA 0848747 HIMANSHU JAIN 0307126 JEYDEV C S 5917556 VISHAKHA YADAV 4001533 GANESH KUMAR BASKAR 0418937 ABHISHEK SARAF 6303354 RAVI JAIN 0712529 SANJITA MOHAPATRA

To Check Complete List of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 Toppers CLICK HERE.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year for selecting candidates to IAS, IFS, IPS and Other Central Services. The Civil Services exam 2020 has been rescheduled to October 4 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

