Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has deployed 350 shuttle buses to ensure smooth travel for visitors and devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, a release said on Saturday.

According to the release, a dedicated team of 22 officers will oversee the system's efficiency and ensure seamless operations during the event, which begins on January 13. Service Manager Moradabad, Anurag Yadav, has been appointed in charge of this initiative.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said that to handle emergencies effectively, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed on seven routes leading to Prayagraj.

These teams, equipped with interceptor vehicles, will consist of Transport Corporation enforcement officers and technical staff who can address any immediate requirements. The QRTs aim to ensure swift assistance in case of operational or technical issues during the fair.

He further informed that eight temporary bus stations have been built within the fair area to manage the influx of visitors. These stations are staffed by Chief Manager-level officers from the headquarters, supported by retired advisors.

Additionally, temporary workshops have been set up near these bus stations to address any technical problems in buses arriving from outside regions, as per the release.

Transport Minister also announced that 2,000 buses will be deployed in the first phase of the fair. For the main bathing dates in the second phase, the number will increase significantly, with 7,000 buses--including 6,800 ordinary buses and 200 AC buses--operational on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant bathing festivals. Furthermore, 200 city electric buses will also function as shuttles on these key dates.

MD, Transport Corporation, Masoom Ali Sarwar, stated that under the instructions of the Transport Minister, the Transport Corporation has accelerated preparations for Mahakumbh 2025.

He further mentioned that Gaurav Verma has been appointed as the fair officer for the Transport Corporation. Mobile diesel dispensing units, referred to as "browsers," will be stationed at temporary bus depots to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply.

Additionally, the Transport Corporation's toll-free number (1800 1802 877) and WhatsApp helpline (9415049606) will be operational 24/7 to assist devotees throughout the event. (ANI)

