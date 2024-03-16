Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Department (UPSRTC) has been honoured with three prestigious national awards by the Association of State Road Transport Undertaking (ASRTU) in New Delhi, highlighting the positive impact of road safety and transportation undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government, said an official statement.

Notably, these awards are known as the Public Transport Excellence Awards. The awards are given to institutions that fulfil the prescribed conditions in different categories. UPSRTC has been declared the winner in two categories (Road Safety and Fuel Efficiency), while receiving a runner-up award in one (New Initiatives), the statement added.

Additional Managing Director Pranatha Aishwarya was present on behalf of the Transport Corporation to receive these awards. Chief Principal Manager Technical Rajeev Anand, GM IT Yuzvendra Singh were also present at the event.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 500 crore in the previous fiscal year and has also allocated Rs 500 crore for the upcoming fiscal year to modernize the Transportation department. With the assistance provided by the state government, the transport corporation is endeavouring to strengthen itself and upgrade its bus fleet and bus stations to high standards.

Earlier in February, in a remarkable move, the UPSRTC underwent a digital transformation, leveraging advanced technological capabilities to enhance citizen-centric services across the state.

The comprehensive revamp of the UPSRTC portal aimed at fostering a robust data-driven ecosystem within an integrated technological framework. A key aspect of the initiative is the provision of online bus timetables for all routes, empowering passengers with convenient access to schedules, thereby optimizing travel experiences and minimizing congestion.

By enabling real-time monitoring of vehicle movements and conducting online surveys to gauge passenger preferences, the corporation aims to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Comprehensive training and capacity-building initiatives will be undertaken to equip stakeholders with the necessary skills and knowledge to leverage the portal effectively. (ANI)

