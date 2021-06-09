New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to conduct home visits for beneficiaries of the Ladli scheme to urge them to come forward to take maturity benefit under the initiative.

Officials said even after giving public notices repeatedly in the media, the beneficiaries are not coming forward to take the maturity benefit of the scheme.

Under the scheme, financial aid is provided to a girl in term deposits -- Rs 11,000 if she was born in a hospital or Rs 10,000 if the delivery took place at home and subsequently an amount of Rs 5,000 is deposited to her account whenever she crosses any of the following milestones -- Classes 1, 6, 9, 11 and 12.

The decision was taken by Gautam in a meeting with senior officers of the Department of Women and Child Development and the Social Welfare Department, an official statement said.

Gautam is the Minister of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development.

Under the two departments, all pending cases of financial assistance and pension schemes will be resolved on an immediate basis and all kinds of irregularities will be removed, the statement said.

Gautam reviewed all the financial assistance schemes and pension schemes and gave strict instructions to the officers that pending cases under any scheme should be fixed immediately, it said.

He said under the Delhi Ladli scheme, officials should conduct home visit of beneficiaries who are unable to come forward to take maturity benefit under the scheme.

While reviewing the pending cases of various pension schemes under the Women and Child Development Department as well as the Social Welfare Department, the minister ordered the officers to clear the pending cases of all the districts within a week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)